Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. 30,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,231. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.