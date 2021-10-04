SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.61

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 14561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

