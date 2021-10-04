Smartlands Network Price Tops $10.30 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and $4,544.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.30 or 0.00021641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

