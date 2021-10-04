Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 59.9% in September

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.