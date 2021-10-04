SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.77% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $111,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $272.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

