Solstein Capital LLC Buys 585 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.95. 119,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The company has a market capitalization of $343.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.26.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

