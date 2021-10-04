Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $218.18 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

