Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.