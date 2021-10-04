Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,912,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $91.86 on Monday, hitting $3,191.40. 157,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,390.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,363.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.