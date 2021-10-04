Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.21. 190,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

