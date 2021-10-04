Solstein Capital LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,232. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

