Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,868. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,321.74 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

