Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Position Cut by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339,842 shares during the period. Sorrento Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.