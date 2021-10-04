Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 69.13.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 148.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.