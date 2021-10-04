South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.