S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 3.5% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $11.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

