Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Up 65.7% in September

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,272,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

