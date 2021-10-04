SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

