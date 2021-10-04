SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 193,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,994,270 shares.The stock last traded at $343.00 and had previously closed at $343.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

