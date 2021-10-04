SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,335. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

