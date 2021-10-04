SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Trimmed by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

GNR traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10.

