Spectrum (SPT) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $37,679.17 and approximately $3,878.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00340537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.