Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading 4.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 5,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 192,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004 over the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

