SPINDLE Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $484,392.47 and approximately $32.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,956.78 or 1.00099638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00355408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.00643041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00254581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

