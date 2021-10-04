Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $35.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

