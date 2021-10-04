Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,723,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.20 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

