StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

SZLSF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.33. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

