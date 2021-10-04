Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

In other news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

