Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $218.44 Average PT from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.