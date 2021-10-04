Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $8.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 197,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

