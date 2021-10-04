State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 31,506 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

