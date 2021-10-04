State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 10,907 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.