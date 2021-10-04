State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $21.81 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,615 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of The Trade Desk worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

