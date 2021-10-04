State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.19 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $344.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

