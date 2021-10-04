State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after acquiring an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 234,814 shares during the last quarter.

HQY stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

