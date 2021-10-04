State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,395 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $741.92 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

