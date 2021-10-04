State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 43,571 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,571 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.54 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

