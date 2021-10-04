Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53.

