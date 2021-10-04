Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.53 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.