Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.24 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.96.

DPZ stock opened at $475.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.