Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.93 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

