Stephens Inc. AR Sells 420 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

