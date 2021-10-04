Stephens Inc. AR Sells 516 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

