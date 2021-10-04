Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,419. Stevia has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

