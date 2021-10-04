Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,419. Stevia has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Stevia
