Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

