Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,478 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the average volume of 378 put options.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.91. 953,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,090. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 216.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

