Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.10. 48,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,811. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

