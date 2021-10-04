Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $11.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.43. 49,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

