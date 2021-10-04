Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.15 on Monday, reaching $286.08. 51,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,894. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.73 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

