Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 37.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.